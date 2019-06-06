FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said dislike for robocalls unites Americans across the political spectrum. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

June 6 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to allow mobile carriers to automatically block robocalls for customers.

Carriers like AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile can automatically register customers for technology to block calls using analytics to determine which calls are unwanted. The technology would work similarly to how email programs can automatically send emails to a junk or spam folder.

"With adoption of this item, the commission continues its multi-pronged strategy to combat unwanted and illegal robocalls," the FCC said.

Before Thursday's vote, mobile customers were able to voluntarily sign up for robocall blocking or calls outside the customers' contact list.

The FCC said the measure provides telecom companies with a more cost-effective way to implement call-blocking programs.

"If there is one thing in our country right now that unites Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, socialists and libertarians, vegetarians and carnivores, Ohio State and Michigan fans, it is that they are sick and tired of being bombarded by unwanted robocalls," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said.