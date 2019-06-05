U.S. man killed in shootout with border agents at San Diego crossing

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land port in the Western hemisphere, dealing with some 70,000 northbound vehicle passengers a day. Photo by Mani Albrecht/ U.S. Customs and Border Protection/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- A U.S. man was shot and killed in a gunfight with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the California-Mexico border while trying to enter the country, San Diego police said.

The 23-year-old man died Monday night at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, the San Diego Police Department said in a press release. Police said he'd been identified but his name was being withheld until family notification.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after the suspect, driving through the port of entry from Mexico into the United States, refused to stop for CBP officers and attempted to drive through the inspection area.

"Several CBP officers attempted to stop the suspect, whose vehicle was eventually blocked by another vehicle," police said. "The suspect began firing a gun out of his vehicle towards the officers, then exited his vehicle and continued firing at the officers."

The man was struck when CBP officers returned fire.

CBP officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel performed "life-saving measures" on the suspect but could not save him. Seven CBP officers involved in the shooting were unharmed, Times of San Diego reported.

The San Ysidro Port of Entry is the busiest land border crossing in the Western hemisphere, averaging some 70,000 northbound vehicle passengers and 20,000 northbound pedestrians a day, according to U.S. General Services Administration.