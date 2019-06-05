Texas couple dies from unidentified illness in Fiji

June 5 (UPI) -- A Texas couple vacationing in Fiji died from an unidentified illness, according to the country's Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The couple from Forth Worth had arrived May 22 and were admitted to the hospital after they fell ill but their conditions only worsened under medical care, the statement published Tuesday said.

"Although they were provided medical treatment as standard of care, their illnesses progressively worsened and despite best efforts, they died within a few days of each other," the statement said.

The ministry said it was conducting an investigation into the cause of the illness and has instituted preventative measures, including monitoring health workers who came into contact with the couple.

The couple has been identified as David and Michelle Paul, WFAA News reported.

The U.S. State Department confirmed Tuesday that two U.S. citizens had died while vacationing in Fiji.

"For more than a week, the U.S. Embassy has been closely working with the Fiji government, police and health officials in the investigation into the tragic deaths of two U.S. citizens while on holiday in Fiji," the statement said. "The Embassy has facilitated contact between the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Fiji's Ministry of Health to ascertain the causes of death and to assist in any related measures."

The CDC said in a statement that it had received a request for assistance from Fiji's ministry of health concerning the deaths of the American citizens from an unknown illness.

"CDC is working with the government to investigate, including receiving specimens for testing in CDC laboratories," the CDC said. "As per protocol, we will share results with the Fiji Ministry of Health when available."

Fiji's ministry of health said it is also working the local police's forensics department and the World Health Organization to determine the cause of the death.