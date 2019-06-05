Members of the Light of the World evangelical church congregate at dawn Wednesday at its headquarters in Guadalajara, Mexico, to pray for the liberation of its leader, Naason Joaquin Garcia, who was arrested in the United States for human trafficking, child pornography and sexual abuse of minors. Photo by Francisco Guasco/EPA-EFE

June 5 (UPI) -- The leader of a Mexico-based church has been charged in Los Angeles with human trafficking, child porn and child rape.

Naason Joaquin Garcia, also known as Joaquin Garcia, leads the La Luz Del Mundo (Light of the World) evangelical church in Guadalajara, Mexico, which has many members in Los Angeles, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office.

Garcia and two others were arrested Tuesday on 26 felony charges for crimes committed between 2015 and 2018.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge set bail for Garcia at $25 million.

RELATED Scholars fear Franklin Graham will cut off access to Billy Graham archives

Prosecutors said in the complaint that García, 50, and his co-defendants coerced victims into performing sex acts by telling them that if they refused, it would be going against God.

The church considers Garcia to be an apostle of Jesus Christ.

Three of the four victims were children. An adult and child were raped, according to the complaint. The accusations include human trafficking and forcing children to perform oral sex.

Alondra Ocampo and Susan Medina Oaxaca, Garcia's assistants and members of the church, were also arrested in the case. Azalea Rangel Melendez, named in the complaint, remained at large.

"Crimes like those alleged in this complaint have no place in our society. Period," Becerra said in a statement. "We must not turn a blind eye to sexual violence and trafficking in our state. At the California Department of Justice, we will do everything we can to prevent and combat these heinous crimes so that our communities are safe. If you see something, report it and we will vigorously pursue justice."

A La Luz Del Mundo representative denied the charges and defended Garcia.

"He is a good man," La Luz Del Mundo minister Jack Freeman told KCBS-TV. "He is a holy man. He teaches respect for all. He has countless recognition from around the world for humanitarian work in helping women and children in need."