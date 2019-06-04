Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be sent to Rikers Island to face new state charges in New York, his attorney confirmed Tuesday. He is currently serving more than seven years in prison on federal charges. Photos by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, the former head of President Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, will be moved from federal prison to the infamous Rikers Island jail complex in New York City in connection to new state charges against him, his attorney confirmed.

Jay Nanavati, Manafort's defense attorney, verified Tuesday reports from other news outlets that cited unnamed sources, adding that his client will likely be separate from other inmates in solitary confinement while there.

"I'm sad to report that it is true," Nanavati told CNBC about Manafort's impending transfer.

Manafort, 70, already faces charges of mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records in New York state court. He is currently serving more than seven years in federal prison on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The New York Times wrote that Manafort will possibly be arraigned on the new state charges in late June, when he will be housed at Rikers. Typically, high-profile inmates are held in protective custody under guard there.

Rikers Island is a network of nine jails with roughly 7,500 inmates. That number includes pretrial detainees and convicts serving sentences of a year or less.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Manafort on 16 felony counts. Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is bringing the new charges against Manafort.

Manafort has been serving his federal sentence at a low-security prison in Pennsylvania. Rikers Island has been defined by its poor conditions and violence in the past.