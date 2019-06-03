Virginia Beach releases gunman's resignation email

A woman becomes emotional as she visits an impromptu memorial outside a police station near the scene of a mass shooting where 12 people were killed in Virginia Beach. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Mourners stand at an impromptu memorial outside a police station in Virginia Beach, where an employee opened fire and killed 12 people. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

A service dog rests at an impromptu memorial outside of a police station near the scene of a mass shooting where 12 people were killed in Virginia Beach. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Virginia Beach officials on Monday released a resignation email sent by the gunman in a mass shooting at the city's municipal center that killed 12 people.

Suspected gunman DeWayne Craddock, sent the email issuing a two-week notice of his intention to resign from his job at the Virginia Beach Municipal center hours before he opened fire on his workplace.

Craddock, 40, was killed in a shootout with police.

"I want to officially put in my (2) weeks' notice to vacant my position of Engineer III with the City of Virginia Beach. It has been a pleasure to serve the City, but due to personal reasons I must relieve my position," he wrote.

A supervisor, whose name was redacted, wished Craddock would be able to "resolve your personal reasons" and clarified his last day of work would be June 14.

"Thank you. Yes, that is correct," Craddock replied.

City spokeswoman Julie Hill said the city released the email to "dispel any insinuation that there was something substantive in his two-week notice that would have shed light on what he did next."

Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen said Craddock's job performance was "satisfactory" and that he hadn't previously faced any disciplinary measures, nor was he forced to resign.