Trump lands in Britain for pomp-filled state visit

President Donald Trump (R) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) leave Air Force One as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain, June 3, 2019, for a three-day state visit to Britain. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump landed in Britain Monday for a three-day, pomp-filled official state visit during which he will dine with the Queen and travel to France for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at Normandy.

Air Force One, however, hadn't yet touched tarmac in London before Trump was tweeting insults at the city's mayor, Sadiq Khan, calling him "nasty" and a "loser."

"Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said. "He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

The insults follow Khan on Sunday having criticized Trump and his wife, Melania, for having been invited to Britain for the state visit.

Khan said he believed the country will look back on this visit with "profound regret" as Trump is "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat."

Trump said despite Khan's words he was looking forward "to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit."

The trip will be Trump's second to Britain since taking office and his second state visit in less than two weeks when in May he and his wife became the first guests of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who replaced his father as the country's monarch earlier that month.

Trump's state visit was to be filled with pomp and pageantry with a dinner with Queen Elizabeth II scheduled for later that night.

According to Buckingham Palace, visitors are hosted at a State Banquet within the palace ballroom with around 150 guests invited "on the basis of their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted."

He was also scheduled Monday to lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior in remembrance of the soldiers killed during the First World War in Westminster Abbey, the historic London church said.

Trump's visit comes amid political turmoil in Britain as Prime Minister Elizabeth May was scheduled to step down on Friday due to failing to make a deal for the country's exit from the European Union.