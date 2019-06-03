Trump: Top economic adviser to 'shortly' leave post

June 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said top White House economist Kevin Hassett will be leaving his position.
In a tweet Sunday, Trump announced that Hassett, chairman of the White House's Council of Economic Advisers, would be departing but did not give further explanation.
"Kevin Hassett, who has done such a great job for me and the administration, will be leaving shortly," Trump said. "His very talented replacement will be named as soon as I get back to the U.S. I want to thank Kevin for all he has done -- he is a true friend!"
Hassett's departure comes amid a growing trade war between America and China and threats by Trump to raise tariffs against Mexico if it doesn't stem the number of migrants attempting to enter the United States.
In an interview with The New York Times Sunday, Hassett, 57, said his departure was not trade-related or in connection with any issues at the White House, but was "just normal, circle-of-life kind of things."
"It has nothing to do with any policy disagreements," he said. "The president and I are quite friendly."
Hassett has held the top economist position at the White House since September 2017, before which he was an economist with the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute since 1997.