Singer SZA walks the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards on February 24. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Cosmetics retailer Sephora will close all its U.S. locations this week to conduct employee diversity training -- after accusations of racial profiling by singer SZA.

The company, a division of French luxury goods seller LVMH, said Monday it will close every U.S. store and distribution center, plus its San Francisco corporate office, on Wednesday for one-day inclusion workshops.

The African-American singer said she was racially profiled at a Sephora store in Calabasas, Calif., and that a Sephora worker "called security to make sure I wasn't stealing."

SZA, a Grammy nominee whose work includes music in the film Black Panther, did not call police or formally register the complaint. The Calabasas store, however, received numerous complaints about the incident.

Sephora responded on Facebook by promoting its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" advertising slogan, which read, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected."

Sephora's plan to close the business to address training is similar to a strategy by Starbucks last year, which occurred after police were called to a Philadelphia location to remove two African Americans from the store.