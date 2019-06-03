Officials: Remains in Arkansas belong to missing 4-year-old girl

June 3 (UPI) -- Texas authorities said Monday human remains found in Arkansas last week belong to four-year-old Maleah Davis, a girl who'd been missing for nearly a month.

The cause and manner of her death are still pending, a spokeswoman for Harris County, Texas, Institute of Forensic Sciences said. The remains were found in a plastic bag dumped along a highway in Fulton, Ark., and found Friday. Maleah had been missing since May 3.

Prior to the discovery of the body, Houston community activist Quanell X said a suspect in the girl's disappearance, Derion Vence, had confessed that the girl died by accident detailed where the body would be found. Vence was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence, specifically human remains. He remains in jail after failing to post bond, and additional charges are pending. Police investigators said they found the girl's blood in his Houston apartment.

Vence, who was initially reported to be the girl's stepfather, initially told investigators he was attacked by three Hispanic men while changing a flat tire. He said his son Maleah were in the car, but he noticed the girl was gone when he regained consciousness. Houston Police Chief Art Acevado noted flaws in Vence's story, and said he's been uncooperative since his arrest.

"We are all saddened by the confirmation of the identification of the remains brought home to Houston by members of the Houston Police Department as Maleah Davis," Acevedo said in a statement on Monday. "However, we are heartened by the fact this sweet child can now receive the proper burial she deserved and that those who knew and loved her most desired."