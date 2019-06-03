North Carolina teen's leg amputated after shark attack

A 17-year-old girl had her leg amputated after surviving a shark attack in North Carolina on Sunday. Screen capture/GoFundMe

June 3 (UPI) -- A teenage girl who survived a shark attack had her leg amputated due to injuries sustained in the incident at a North Carolina beach, she confirmed Monday.

The shark attacked Paige Winter, 17, on Sunday afternoon at Fort Macon State Park. She was recovering at Vidant Medical Center and was expected to undergo additional surgeries, a statement released by the hospital said.

"Although I have extensive injuries, including an amputated leg and damage to my hands, I will be okay," she said.

The hospital said that Paige is in good condition and her mother said she was "cracking jokes as soon as she woke up," including saying that "she wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people."

"Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water. She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety," the hospital said.

The hospital added that Paige's father saved her life, but did not provide further clarification on what action he took during the incident.

A GoFundMe to pay for Paige's cost had raised more than $16,000 as of Monday evening.