House to investigate effect of large tech companies on competition in digital markets

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., announced that the committee will launch an investigation into the effect of large tech corporations on competition in digital markets. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The House judiciary committee is launching an investigation into whether large tech corporations are suppressing competition in digital markets.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., announced the bipartisan investigation, which will seek to document competition problems in digital markets including companies such as Amazon and Google, examine whether such companies are engaging in anti-competitive conduct and assess whether current laws and policies can address the issues.

"The open Internet has delivered enormous benefits to Americans, including a surge of economic opportunity, massive investment and new pathways for education online," Nadler said. "But there is growing evidence that a handful of gatekeepers have come to capture control over key arteries of online commerce, content and communications."

House groups including the Subcommittee on Antitrust Commercial and Administrative Law will hold a series of hearings on the rise of market power online.

The Antitrust Subcommittee will also conduct a "top-to-bottom" review of the power such large tech platforms hold in the market, which the committee said is the first time it has been investigated by Congress.

"As tech has expanded its market share, more and more questions have arisen about whether the market remains competitive, said ranking member Doug Collins, R-Ga. "Our bipartisan look at competition in the digital markets gives us the chance to answer these questions and, if necessary, to take action."