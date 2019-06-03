Google restores services after 5-hour outage to YouTube, Gmail

The Google outage lasted for about five hours Sunday. File Photo by Mohammad Kheirkhah/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google said it's restored services related to an outage Sunday.

The outage, which Google blamed on network congestion, lasted for five hours and disrupted not only Google-owned YouTube and Gmail, but popular applications like Shopify and popular social media platforms Snapchat and Discord, the company said.

Google said the outage was spurred by congestion in the eastern United States.

"The network congestion issue in the eastern USA, affecting Google Cloud, G Suite, and YouTube has been resolved for all affected users," Google said in a statement.

"We will conduct an internal investigation of this issue and make appropriate improvements to our systems to help prevent or minimize future recurrence. We will provide a detailed report of this incident once we have completed our internal investigation."

The outage affected users across many services. Many went to social media to complain they couldn't use some "smart" services.

"Google is down. We have a Nest thermostat. Nest runs on Google. Can't turn on (air conditioning) because app is down. Neat," one Google user complained on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Another user said it affected his baby monitors.

"Sometimes I wish I just got simple baby monitors instead of paying a premium price and a monthly fee for an inconsistent service," they wrote.