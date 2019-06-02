Woman dies after being swept up by Lake Tahoe waterfall

A woman died after being swept away by a waterfall in Lake Tahoe on Friday, local authorities announced. Photo courtesy buzzard525/Wikimedia Commons

June 2 (UPI) -- A woman died after being swept away by a waterfall in Lake Tahoe, police in California announced.

The El Dorado County Sherrif's Office issued a statement Saturday saying a woman identified as 35-year-old Dina Espinosa of the Bay Area was sitting in a pool of water near Eagle Falls on Friday when she slipped while reaching for a branch and was swept away by fast-moving waters.

The sheriff's office responded to a call regarding a water accident in the area and immediately deployed a Dive Team.

Espinosa was dead when responders arrived at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

California State Parks is investigating the incident and ESDO is handling the coroner's investigation.