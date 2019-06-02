Residents and travelers across the High Plains will need to be on alert for severe thunderstorms firing up through Monday.

The storms can bring similar scenes to what occurred around the Denver metro area on Saturday when hailstones tore leaves off trees and accumulated several inches deep in some areas.

The main severe weather threat area has set up farther west when compared with the days of severe storms in the Central states during late May.

On Sunday afternoon, storms are expected to fire up over the central and southern Rockies and gain intensity as they spread eastward into the foothills and adjacent High Plains.

Large hail and torrential downpours will be the primary risks with these storms, but damaging wind gusts can also occur.

Dangerous lightning strikes will threaten anyone outdoors.

A delay is possible during the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies game on Sunday afternoon should a storm wander over Coors Field in Denver.

Cheyenne, Wyo.; North Platte, Neb.; Roswell, N.M.; and Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas, are other communities that can face severe storms as the weekend comes to a close.

The leftovers from Sunday's storms could reach the Oklahoma City metro area early Monday morning, threatening a slower-than-normal commute and the potential for renewed flooding.

Many of the same areas will face a renewed threat of severe weather during Monday afternoon, when a new round of storms is forecast to erupt from near the Black Hills of South Dakota to eastern New Mexico and West Texas.

People out and about enjoying what should be a dry and sunny first part of the day should keep a close eye to the sky and seek shelter inside at the first rumble of thunder.

Any storms that wander over stretches of interstates 10, 20, 27, 40, 70, 76 and 80 can threaten motorists with reduced visibility from downpours and blowing spray, as well as large hail.

While it may be tempting, it is never a good idea to seek shelter under an overpass during severe weather.

"Any storms that move farther eastward into central parts of Kansas and Oklahoma during Monday night will generally bring a flash flood threat," Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

Thunderstorm winds can remain locally damaging through the overnight hours.

"The storms on Sunday and Monday will also carry an isolated tornado threat, though the risk will not be nearly as high as the pattern during late May," Rathbun added.

Tuesday may bring yet another round of severe weather to the southern Plains and an expansion of violent storms across the central Plains, possibly into the tornado-ravaged communities of Linwood, Kan., and Jefferson City, Mo.

The severe storm risk will likely come to an end around the Denver metro area this day.

Beyond Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists are concerned that new or worsening flooding will become the biggest risk to lives and property across the South Central states.

Moisture from a brewing tropical threat in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico may increase this risk of flooding.