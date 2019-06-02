Chef and civil rights activist Leah Chase dies at 96

June 2 (UPI) -- Chef and civil rights activist Leah Chase in New Orleans died at the age of 96, her family announced.

Chase's family issued a statement saying they were "heartbroken" by the news of her death Saturday night, remembering the family matriarch by her loving title as "Queen of Creole Cuisine" for her decades-long role as executive chef and co-owner of Dooky Chase's Restaurant.

"She was a major supporter of cultural and visual arts and an unwavering advocate for civil liberties and full inclusion of all," the family said. "She was a proud entrepreneur, a believer in the Spirit of New Orleans and the good will of all people and an extraordinary woman of faith."

Born on Jan. 6, 1923 in Madisonville, La., Chase was raised in the Jim Crow era and entered the culinary world as a server in New Orleans' French Quarter in the early 1940s.

She married jazz musician Edgar "Dooky" Chase Jr. in 1946 and the couple converted his family's sandwich shop into the Creole restaurant and African American art gallery Dooky Chase's Restaurant.

The restaurant's menu and decor drew from Chase's memories of Sunday meals with her family and developed into a headquarters for civil rights activists in the state and one of the few places to disregard segregation laws and serve black and white patrons together.

Throughout the decades, Chase served a wide range of political figures and activists including presidents and Freedom Riders while also hosting NAACP meetings and black voter registration.

"Her daily joy was not simply cooking, but preparing meals to bring people together. One of her most prized contributions was advocating for the Civil Rights Movement through feeding those on the front lines of the struggle for human dignity," her family said. "She saw her role and that of Dooky Chase's Restaurant to serve as a vehicle for social change during a difficult time in our country's history."