Trump: Emmet Flood to leave White House legal team

June 1 (UPI) -- Emmet Flood, veteran Washington, D.C. attorney who joined President Donald Trump's legal team last year, is leaving the White House, the president said in a Twitter post Saturday.

Flood joined Trump after Ty Cobb resigned from Trump's legal team in 2018. Flood had served presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in the past as well as Vice President Dick Cheney.

He represented Clinton during his impeachment hearing in1998.

"Emmet Flood, who came to the White House to help me with the Mueller Report, will be leaving service on June 14th," Trump said. "He has done an outstanding job - NO COLLUSION - NO OBSTRUCTION! Case Closed! Emmet is my friend, and I thank him for the GREAT JOB he has done."

In a five-page letter to Attorney General Bill Bar last month, Flood strongly criticized special counsel Robert Mueller's report along with Mueller's office for not following what he believed to be proper regulation.

"The pendency of the (special counsel office) investigation plainly interfered with the president's ability to carry out his public responsibility to serve the American people and to govern effectively," Flood wrote in the letter.

"These very public and widely felt consequences flowed from, and were fueled by, improper disclosures by senior government officials with access to classified information," he added.

Flood served Bush while handling Congressional investigations, one leading to the conviction of former Cheney advisor Lewis "Scooter" Libby for lying to federal prosecutors while they investigated the leaks that led to the outing of CIA operative Valerie Plame.