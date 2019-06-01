Perdue recalls 31,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products

Photo of a Perdue Simply Smart package that is being recalled by the company. Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service

June 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Perdue Foods has recalled 31,703 pounds of its ready-to-eat chicken products because they may be contaminated with pieces of bone material.

The items were produced March 21 and had been distributed nationwide, the USDA announcement said Friday. The problem was discovered after some customers complained to the company and the inspection service.

"We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run," Jeff Shaw, Perdue's vice president of food safety and quality, said in a statement on the company's website.

Perdue Simply Smart recalled items, which bear "best if used by date of May 20, 2019," include Organics Refrigerated Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders with UPC product bar code 072745-001437, Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips with UPC product bar code 072745-002656 and Whole Grain Chicken Breast Nuggets with UPC product bar code 072745-001642.

Chef Quik Frozen, Fully Cooked items, with a packed on date of March 21,2019, include Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat with UPC product bar code 22143 and Whole Grain Chicken Breast Strips Strip-Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat with UPC product bar code 77265.

The inspection service said there is a concern that some product may be the freezers of customers waiting to be eaten at a future date. Customers are urged to discard the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the Perdue Consumer Care line at (866) 866-3703.