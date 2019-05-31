Virginia Beach shooting leaves multiple injuries; shooter arrested

May 31 (UPI) -- Police in Virginia Beach, Va., said they apprehended a shooter who opened fire at a municipal center Friday, injuring multiple people.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the shooting happened in a building near City Hall and involved a single shooter. The number of injuries was unclear.

WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Va., reported at least three victims were being transported for medical care. An employee in the building told the station he observed a woman covered in blood in a stairwell.

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Allen Perry told The Virginian-Pilot there was a shelter-in-place order at the center.

The municipal center is located near the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.