Shooting at Virginia Beach municipal center leaves 11 dead

May 31 (UPI) -- A shooting at a Virginia Beach, Va., municipal center Friday afternoon left 11 victims and the shooter dead, police Chief Jim Cervera said.

The shooting also injured six people, including a police officer who was protected by a bulletproof vest. The incident occurred in the Princess Anne community of the city.

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dwyer said during a Friday evening news conference. "The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors and colleagues."

Cervera said the shooter was an employee of the city.

Police initially said they apprehended the shooter, but later confirmed their death.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the shooting happened in a building near City Hall and involved a single shooter.

WAVY-TV in Norfolk, Va., reported five people were transported to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth was moved to Norfolk General Hospital. An employee in the building told the station he observed a woman covered in blood in a stairwell.

Virginia Beach Master Police Officer Allen Perry told The Virginian-Pilot there was a shelter-in-place order at the center.

The municipal center is located near the Virginia Police Department headquarters and the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.