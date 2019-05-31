Pharmacists linked to 2012 deadly meningitis outbreak sentenced

May 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge in California sentenced two former pharmacists for crimes uncovered during the investigation of a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed more than 100 people.

District Judge Richard Stearns sentenced Gene Svirskiy, 38, to 30 months in prison and one year of supervised release and Christopher Leary, 34, to two years of probation -- eight months of which will be in home confinement -- and 100 hours of community service.

The two men worked for the now-defunct New England Compounding Center based in Framingham, Mass., which created tainted medication that spread the outbreak of the disease in 2012. More than 800 people in 20 states were sickened by NECC-produced vials of preservative-free methylprednisolone acetate, a steroid.

Svirskiy and Leary were among five former employees of NECC who have been convicted and punished for charges stemming from an investigation into the outbreak. The two men were not involved in creating the tainted steroids, but were convicted for producing other unbranded and untested pharmaceuticals.

Svirskiy was guilty of racketeering, conspiracy, mail fraud and violations of the Food Drug and Cosmetic Act and Leary was guilty of three counts of mail fraud and violations of the FDCA.