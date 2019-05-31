National spelling bee ends in 8-way tie

The new trophy was awarded in an eight-way tie for the winner of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Saketh Sundar, 13, of Clarksville, Maryland, is one of eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Erin Howard, 14, of Huntsville, Alabama, is one of eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Flower Mound, Texas, is one of eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of San Jose, California, is one of eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Christopher Serrao, 13, of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, is one of eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Shruthika Padhy, 13, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is one of the eight contestants to win the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The dictionary was bested Thursday when eight spellers were named co-champions of the 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, the organization said.

The eight champions spelled their way through 20 rounds over Bee Week that began Monday, beating out 554 other contestants ranging in age from 7 to 15 throughout the United States and other territories for the coveted title of spelling bee champion.

Dictionary loses to 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee Co-Champs:#Speller5 Rishik Gandhasri#Speller93 Erin Howard#Speller132 Saketh Sundar#Speller307 Shruthika Padhy#Speller354 Sohum Sukhatankar#Speller407 Abhijay Kodali#Speller427 Christopher Serrao#Speller462 Rohan Raja— Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019

Rishik Gandhasri, 13, of California was the first winner when the seventh-grader spelled "auslaut" correctly.

Erin Howard, 14, of Alabama, was second when she correctly spelled "erysipelas."

Maryland's Saketh Sundar, 13, followed with "bougainvillea."

Shruthika Padhy, 13, of New Jersey became the spelling bee co-champion with spelling "aiguillette" right.

Sohum Sukatankar, 13, of Texas, spelled "pendeloque" to become champion.

Abhijay Kodali, 12, of Texas, finished third last year but was named champion in 2019 after spelling "palama" correctly.

Christopher Serrao, 13, of New Jersey, became champion with spelling "cernuous" correctly.

And Rohana Raja, 13, of Texas was the final winner with correctly spelling "odylic."

Each winner will receive a cash prize of $50,000, the organization said.

"After 20 rounds of intensive, record-breaking competition, they're all going home as winners," Scripps National Spelling Bee said on Twitter.

Bee Week began Monday with contestants completing a preliminary multiple-choice test with Round Two falling on Tuesday that saw the number of contestants fall to 518 before the final 50 spellers emerged from the pack.

The 50 final spellers were determined by earning at least 30 points of a maximum 36 by taking a written test and correctly spelling words on stages.

Those 50 were whittled down to 16 contestants, who, on Thursday, battled it out over several hours to end at the eight co-champions.