May 31 -- Residents in West Quincy, Mo., were ordered late Thursday to flee to higher ground due to a levee failure near the already bloated Mississippi River.

The levee breach occurred along the Durgens Creek, which flows into the Mississippi River just upstream of West Quincy. The Marion County Sheriff's Office also issued evacuation orders for Taylor and Fabius Village shortly.

"Emergency management reported flooding along the Durgens Creek in Lewis County. Water is expected to flow south into West Quincy. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life," the National Weather Service office in St. Louis said in a flash flood warning. Shelters were opened for evacuees.

The Quincy Bayview Bridge was shut down for a time late Thursday to allow officials to respond to the levee failure and limit non-essential traffic into West Quincy, according to The Herald-Whig.

The Mississippi River near Quincy is already in major flood stage and is just feet away from the all-time record level. The sudden influx of water from the Durgens Creek may cause water levels on the Mississippi River to suddenly rise.

This graph shows the water level of the Mississippi River near Quincy, Illinois. (Image/NOAA)

In recent days, river gauges along the Mississippi River between Quincy and St. Louis have come within feet of their all-time record levels. There is the potential for some gauges to set new records as they crest.

Farther south, the Arkansas River, which flows through Oklahoma and Arkansas before emptying out into the Mississippi River, has swelled well out of its banks. Both states have declared a state of emergency in response to the flooding, and is working with the Army Corps of Engineers to help to manage the water levels.

Forecasters say the flooding along the Mississippi River basin is likely to get worse before it gets better.

AccuWeather meteorologists expected showers and thunderstorms to expand across the central United States again this weekend, followed by more rounds of rain through the first week of June.

"It can take a month or more for runoff from heavy rain over the middle of the nation to flow to the Mississippi Delta," AccuWeather Senior Metorologist Alex Sosnowski said.