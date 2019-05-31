Court agrees to expedite Trump appeal in fight for bank records

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- A federal appellate court ruled Friday to accelerate an appeal by President Donald Trump that seeks to block efforts by congressional Democrats to obtain financial banking records.

The decision by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals means the case moves quicker through the appellate system. Both Trump and House Democrats requested the appeal be fast tracked, and the judge set July 18 as the last date court filings can be made.

Trump's attorneys argue the information requested by the House intelligence and financial services committees is too broad and would violate Trump's privacy. Democrats want access to records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One to search for any potential business connections between Trump or his family and Russia.

Trump lost in New York court last week in a bid for a preliminary injunction to block Democrats' efforts. Federal Judge Edgardo Ramos, an Obama-era appointee, allowed the House subpoenas to stand. From there, the case went to the Second Circuit. Democrats have agreed not to execute subpoenas while the case is on appeal.

Another House panel, the oversight and reform committee, is seeking in a separate but similar case to block lawmakers' access to records from Trump accounting firm Mazars. Judge Amit Mehta ruled that subpoena would stand, and more hearings are set for July.

New York lawmakers are also trying to obtain Trump's past tax returns -- an issue Trump has resisted since before he was elected. The Treasury Department has declined on the federal level to release the returns, in spite of Internal Revenue Service legal memos that say it should.