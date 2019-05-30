Harvard graduates attend the 368th commencement on the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus Thursday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel will deliver the commencement address Thursday at Harvard University, just hours after she received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree at the institution.

Merkel's address will begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT at the start of afternoon ceremonies.

The Ivy League school awarded Merkel the honorary degree during morning ceremonies marking Harvard's 368th commencement.

Merkel is trained as a quantum chemist and lived in Soviet-controlled East Germany for 35 years until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. The reunification of Germany inspired Merkel to leave the scientific field for politics and she ascended the ranks. Her election as chancellor in 2005 marked the first time a woman or a former East German rose to that position.

"She's the one Western leader who's never flinched," said Nicholas Burns, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Greece and director of the Aspen Strategy Group.

"She has a set of strong values, and she understands Germany's history exceedingly well, in part because she comes from East Germany," said Wendy Sherman, under secretary of state for political affairs under President Barack Obama. "She fights for her country and for her people."

Merkel will leave office in 2021 after 16 years as Germany's leader, and become the nation's longest-serving chancellor after Helmut Kohl -- who also spoke at Harvard's commencement, in 1990.

Merkel's address follows a speech from another high-profile leader. Former Vice President and 2000 Democratic presidential nominee Al Gore spoke to Harvard's class of 2019 on Wednesday. In his remarks, the staunch environmental advocate called on the university to divest its fossil fuel holdings.

Gore called climate change a "threat to the survival of human civilization as we know it," and said divesting amounts to a "moral issue" for Harvard.

"Why would Harvard University continue to support with its finances an industry like this that is in the process of threatening the future of humanity?" Gore asked.

The former Tennessee senator also challenged the Class of 2019 to dedicate their lives to reinforcing democratic ideals and reversing the negative impact humans have made on the environment.

Harvard spokesman Jonathan Swain said in a statement administrators are fighting climate change through the school's Climate Action Plan, which outlines a commitment to be fossil-fuel free by 2050.

"While we agree on the urgency of this global challenge, we respectfully disagree with divestment activists on the means by which a university should confront it," Swain said.