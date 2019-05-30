Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in April. The Bureau of Economic Analysis announced Thursday that the U.S. economy actually grew 3.1 percent over the first quarter instead of 3.2 percent. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy grew at a slightly slower rate in the first quarter than first reported, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis announcing Thursday that the real gross domestic product expanded by 3.1 percent instead of 3.2 percent.

The new "second" estimate is based on "more complete source data" than the advance data used to estimate the first quarter growth in April, the bureau said in its statement. The adjustments are regularly made for seasonality and inflation.

The change, though, still easily outpaced the GDP growth of 2.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018.

"Today's estimate reflects downward revisions to nonresidential fixed investment and private inventory investment and upward revisions to exports and personal consumption expenditures," the bureau said. "Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, were revised up; the general picture of economic growth remains the same."

The report showed a weakness in corporate profits, which decreased 2.8 percent in the first quarter after falling 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter last year. This was highlighted by a 4.4 percent decrease in the domestic nonfinancial corporate sector.

The profits of domestic financial corporations, though, increased 1.8 percent in the first quarter after tumbling 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. Corporate profits over the last four quarters overall have increased by 3.1 percent.

Last month, Dow Jones said economists it polled expected the U.S. economy to grow only 2.5 percent in the first quarter. It was the first time the GDP increased by more than 3 percent since 2013.

The report covered most of the 35-day federal government shutdown, the longest in history, during which Congress and President Donald Trump fought over funding to build a wall at the Mexico border.