R. Kelly charged with 11 new counts of sexual assault

R. Kelly is scheduled to appear in court June 6 on new charges. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in Cook County, Ill., filed 11 new charges related to sexual assault against singer R. Kelly, who could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted, court documents showed Thursday.

The records indicate the charges stem from an alleged offense in January 2010, but no details about the incident were revealed.

R. Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, was released from Cook County Jail in February on $1 million bond. In that case, he faces 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse stemming from accusations by four people. Those alleged offenses date from 1998 to 2010.

It's unclear if the new charges involve any of the same accusers.

The new charges include four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault; two counts of criminal sexual assault by force; two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 and 16.

The 52-year-old is due in court June 6.

R. Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he had not viewed the court documents detailing the charges.

"We'll see what the charges are, and we'll proceed accordingly," he told the Chicago Sun-Times. "I know this much: It's old. They're allegations from years ago."