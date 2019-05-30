New Hampshire Senate overrides governor's veto of death penalty repeal

May 30 (UPI) -- The New Hampshire Senate on Thursday voted to override a gubernatorial veto of a repeal of the death penalty in the state.

The chamber achieved the 16 votes necessary to prevent Gov. Chris Sununu's veto with a 16-8 vote. Earlier this week, Sununu promised to veto the legislature's bill to repeal the death penalty.

The repeal is not retroactive, meaning the sole inmate on death row in the state, Michael Addison, will not escape execution.

The Republican governor said he fought in favor of keeping the death penalty because it is "the right thing to do."

"I have consistently stood with law enforcement, families of crime victims and advocates for justice in opposing a repeal of the death penalty because it is the right thing to do," he said Thursday. "I am incredibly disappointed that the Senate chose to override my veto."

New Hampshire joins 20 other states and the District of Columbia in abolishing the death penalty. Another four states have a gubernatorial moratorium on the punishment.