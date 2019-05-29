May 29 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said special counsel Robert Mueller will make his first public statements about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Democrats in the House had been trying to get Mueller to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee after the release of his report last month.

Mueller's two-year report found that there was insufficient evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, but the special counsel failed to clear the president on obstruction of justice.