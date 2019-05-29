Alex Whipple is suspected in the disappearance of a 5-year-old Utah girl. Photo courtesy Logan City Police

May 29 (UPI) -- Authorities on Wednesday began their fifth day of searching for a missing 5-year-old Utah girl, whose uncle is believed to be responsible for her disappearance.

Officials said Elizabeth Shelley was last seen very early Saturday in Logan, about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City. Investigators said DNA testing indicates the girl has been harmed, but they aren't sure of her condition.

Police said they believe Alexander William Whipple is involved in the disappearance -- and the 21-year-old man, who's Elizabeth's uncle, has not been cooperative with police.

Whipple has been charged with misdemeanors that range from failing to stop at the command of law enforcers to failing to disclose his identity. Officials said he's also charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen told reporters Tuesday Whipple is at the center of the girl's disappearance.

"We have strong evidence connecting Alex to Lizzy's disappearance," Jensen said. "He's definitely our suspect right now."

Authorities say the girl went missing for several hours last Saturday and Whipple's whereabouts are unaccounted for.