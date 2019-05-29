Commercial airlines got record scores from travelers in the latest J.D. Power customer satisfaction survey. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Airlines got a record-high score from travelers in the latest J.D. Power travel survey released Wednesday.

The overall score was 773 out of 1,000 points, up 11 points from 2018. The biggest improvements came from legacy airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, which collectively went up 22 points. Alaska Airlines ranked highest among legacy carriers with 801 points; Delta was right behind with 788.

JetBlue and Southwest tied for the highest score of any airline with 817 points.

"New technology investments have dramatically improved the reservation and check-in process," J.D. Power's travel intelligence lead Michael Taylor said in a statement. "Fleets are newer and travelers generally feel they are getting a great value for their money."

That's particularly true with check-in and reservation experiences, which have advanced to the point where travelers don't have to interact with airline employees.

The lowest scores came from in-flight services.

"It continues to be the lowest-ranked factor in the study, as many airlines still struggle with in-flight entertainment, connectivity, in-seat power and food service," Taylor said.

The survey results are similar to last month's American Customer Satisfaction Index, which showed a 1.4 percent increase in passenger satisfaction in the last 12 months. Scores have gone from 60 out of 100 a decade ago to 74 out of 100 in 2019.