TSA: Travelers left $960K at airport security checkpoints in FY 2018

Passengers pass through security at Denver International Airport. The TSA said Wednesday travelers left $960,000 in pocket change in security bins in fiscal 2018. File Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Travelers left nearly $1 million in change at U.S. airport security checkpoints in fiscal year 2018, the Transportation Security Administration said Wednesday.

Items of value are often left behind as travelers go through security checkpoints. The TSA says agents try to reunite lost items with owners, but pocket change is often unclaimed. Those funds totaled $960,105.49 last year -- up from $866,839.56 the year before, about an 11 percent increase. The government fiscal year ran from October 2017 through September 2018.

The nation's busiest airports collected the most, including John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City ($72,392), Los Angeles International Airport ($71,748), Miami International Airport ($50,504), O'Hare International Airport in Chicago ($49,597) and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey ($41,026).

The TSA said it plans to use the money for checkpoint training requirements. In 2005, Congress gave TSA permission to use unclaimed funds for civil aviation security, and in the past it's been used for checkpoint maintenance, translation of signage into foreign languages, TSA Precheck and adjudication center system enhancements.

Other than a small dip from fiscal year 2016 to 2017, unclaimed funds left at airport security checkpoints has steadily risen over the past decade -- about $638,000 in 2013; $675,000 in 2014; $765,700 in 2015; and $868,800 in 2016.