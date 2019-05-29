Man sets himself on fire on White House Ellipse

A man set himself on fire on the Ellipse near the White House on Wednesday, the Secret Service said. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified man lit himself on fire outside of the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the Secret Service announced.

The Secret Service said the man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th Street and Constitution Avenue, outside the White House at around 12:20 p.m.

Secret Service personnel responded to the scene along with the National Park Service and United States Park Police to administer first aid.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado told The Washington Post that the man was in critical condition.

Delgado added that authorities were working to determine what accelerant was used and whether the man had a car parked in the area.

Police did not immediately know the man's identity or his motive.