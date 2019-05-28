May 28 (UPI) --

People from Iowa through Oklahoma were faced with severe weather into Tuesday night as a round of powerful thunderstorms erupted over the central United States causing major damage.

Residents in Lawrence, Kansas are seeing major structural damage following a large tornado that hit the area on Tuesday evening.

One storm-related injury was reported in Claymont, Delaware where a tree fell onto a tent during a concert.

The Kansas City International Airport moved customers to a shelter due to a severe weather threat facing Kansas City, Kansas.

This follows the deadly tornado that hit Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night and the EF3 tornado that ripped through El Reno, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

"The overall weather pattern that has been in place across the U.S. will continue early this week, which will bring more rounds of severe weather to the Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

Tuesday's severe storms are forecast to focus on a zone from central Texas to southern Iowa. This includes St. Louis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and some of the suburbs of Dallas.

"While large hail, damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats from these storms, the danger of tornadoes cannot be overstated," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards.

The area at highest risk of more damaging storms and tornadoes will be northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri.

Meanwhile, severe storms are expected to track across the mid-Atlantic and could spin up some tornadoes across Pennsylvania into early Tuesday night.

The stormy pattern across the central U.S. will continue through Wednesday with another round of severe thunderstorms, including some of the same areas at risk of storms on Tuesday.

9:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A tornado has been confirmed near Morgantown, Pennsylvania, after the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, received video showing the tornado on the ground.

A storm survey team will assess the strength of the tornado on Wednesday.

9:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A severe thunderstorm warning is now in effect for Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, until 10:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

9:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

The airfield at the Kansas City International Airport remains closed due to storm debris that was launched onto the airfield from nearby storms that produced the massive tornado in Lawrence, Kansas, earlier on Tuesday.

8:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

Major structural damage in Lawrence, Kansas following a large tornado that hit the area.

8:11 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

Those in Excelsior Estates, a tornado is expected to arrive in about 10 minutes, according to NWS Kansas City.

Excelsior Springs Hospital is very close to, if not in, the path of this tornado. If you live on the north side of Excelsior Springs, take shelter now!

8:00 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

There is a tornado warning in effect near New York City, New York including Staten Island, Newark, and Elizabeth, New Jersey until 9:30 p.m. EDT.

7:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

There are damage reports of trees and highway signs down in Maywood, Kansas.

A house is reportedly "totaled" in Bradford County in Rome, Pennsylvania.

Storm-related injury reported in Claymont, Delaware where a tree fell onto a tent.

7:02 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

The Kansas City International Airport is moving customers to a shelter due to the severe weather threat in the area.

6:46 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

There is a Tornado Emergency including Kansas City, Shawnee, and Bonner Springs, Kansas. If you are near these areas seek shelter immediately!

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is reporting that a monster wedge tornado is approaching west side of Kansas City.

6:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

Major damage has been reported in South Lawrence, Kansas. Lawrence Dispatch is being inundated with calls about emergencies.

The storm is now passing Lawrence. A role call on the radio verified all officers are accounted for. Officials urge residents to remain in their shelter until the warning has passed.

6:20 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A large, confirmed tornado is on the ground near Lone Star, approaching an area south of Lawrence, Kansas.

6:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A violent and large tornado was reported north of Luray, Kansas, it has since dissipated.

5:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A large tornado has been spotted near Waldo, Kansas.

5:15 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

There are reports of damage in the area of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

A Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado warning is in effect for Scranton, Pennsylvania.

4:36 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A funnel cloud has been reported near Valley View, Pennsylvania in Schuylkill County.

AccuWeather Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer is targeting a tornado warned storm just to the southwest of Reading, Kansas. The storm is heading toward Osage City, Kansas.

2:50 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

Golf ball-sized hail near Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, as well as Kittanning, Pennsylvania.

2:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

Other roads and low-lying areas in central to southern Iowa may have standing water or water overflowing from creeks and small streams through tonight.

1:55 p.m. CDT Tuesday:

A tornado watch has been issued for northeastern Kansas and northern Missouri, including Kansas City. The NWS notes that a couple of intense tornadoes and significant wind gusts over 80 mph will be possible in this area between now and 10 p.m. CDT.