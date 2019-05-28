One dead, thousands without power in Ohio tornadoes

May 28 (UPI) -- Tornadoes ripped through central Ohio Monday night Tuesday morning, causing at least one death, damaging dozens of structures and leaving thousands without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed three EF3 tornadoes struck the Dayton area overnight, including the cities of Brookville and Celina.

At least one person died in Celina, about 75 miles west of Dayton, after the region was placed under a tornado emergency on Monday night.

Celina Mayor Jeff Hazel confirmed an 81-year-old man died as a result of the tornado, adding that seven other people sustained injuries and about 40 houses were heavily damaged.

Dayton officials said the city was "hit by a series of devastating tornadoes and Dayton Fire Chief Jefferey Payne said no fatalities were reported although some people sustained minor injuries.

Acting city manager of Brookville, Sonja Keaton, said she was aware of at least three injuries in the city and that about 25 percent of the 226 homes in the Terrace Park neighborhood were damaged.

The city's wastewater treatment plant was also badly damaged by the tornadoes.

Dayton Power and Light reported that more than 50,000 of its customers were without power, while American Electric Power said 2,400 customers lost power due to the tornado.

Crews were assessing where tornadoes may have touched down as well as what additional damage was caused by heavy winds.