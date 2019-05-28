President Donald Trump boards Air Force One in Anchorage, Alaska, on May 24 en route to Japan. Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's character rating has improved over the time he's been in office -- but remains a weakness, a new survey said Tuesday.

Gallup said in new research 40 percent of Americans believe Trump has the personality and leadership qualities a president should have -- an increase of 7 percent from two years ago. Trump's numbers, however, are still behind ratings for George W. Bush (64 percent) and Barack Obama (58 percent) two years into their presidencies.

Scores for Trump's personality and leadership qualities improved across the board -- up 7 percent among Republicans and 6 percent among Democrats. They climbed 4 percent for independents.

The poll showed Trump scored best on whether respondents agree with him on which issues matter most. On the question of political views, 38 percent said Trump's political views are "about right."

Gallup surveyed more than 1,000 Americans and has a margin of error of 4 points.

Earlier this month, Trump saw his Gallup job approval reach a high of 46 percent.