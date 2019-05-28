More Videos Press shift question mark to access a list of keyboard shortcuts Keyboard Shortcuts play/pause increase volume decrease volume seek forwards seek backwards toggle captions toggle fullscreen mute/unmute seek to % SPACE ↑ ↓ → ← c f m 0-9 Next Up Manhattanhenge returning to delight crowds 01:00 Auto 720p 406p 270p 180p facebook twitter Email linkedin pinterest reddit tumblr Link https://intranet2.upi.com/wdb/cms2019/stories.php?storyid=6631559099881&st_year=2019&story_only=1&jwsource=cl Copied 00:05 00:19 00:19 Play Rewind 10 Seconds Next Up: Manhattanhenge returning to delight crowds Live 00:14 More Videos Settings Lightning exposes tornado as it erupts in the night sky As lightning erupted over Dayton, Ohio, on May 27, it exposed a destructive tornado hidden in the night sky. The tornado caused damaged to multiple buildings, but no fatalities were reported.

People from Iowa through Oklahoma were faced with severe weather into Tuesday night as a round of powerful thunderstorms inflicted major damage over the central United States.

Residents in Lawrence, Kan., saw major structural damage following a large tornado that hit the area late Tuesday afternoon.One storm-related injury was reported in Claymont, Del., where a tree fell onto a tent during a concert.

The Kansas City International Airport moved customers to a shelter due to a severe weather threat facing Kansas City, Kansas.

A significant amount of debris was tossed onto runways at the airport, and the airfield was forced to close Tuesday evening. it reopened shortly after midnight, Central Time, on Wednesday, according to the airport's Twitter.

This follows the deadly tornado that hit Dayton, Ohio, on Monday night and the EF3 tornado that ripped through El Reno, Okla., on Saturday night.

"The overall weather pattern that has been in place across the U.S. will continue through midweek, which will bring more rounds of severe weather to the Plains," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Rathbun said.

"While large hail, damaging winds and flooding will be the main threats from these storms, the danger of tornadoes cannot be overstated," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Edwards.

On Wednesday, the area at highest risk of more damaging storms and tornadoes will extend from northern Texas and eastern Oklahoma into central Missouri.

Meanwhile, severe storms are expected to again track across the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday and could spin up some tornadoes across eastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey.

Over 1.5 inches of rain fell in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, pushing the current monthly total into record-breaking territory. This is now the wettest may on record in the city.

Although the threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail has generally subsided early Wednesday morning, the threat for flash flooding will continue from northern Missouri and southeastern Iowa into western Illinois.

**RECORD BREAKING MAY RAINS** Yesterday (5/28) Kansas City Received 1.56" of rainfall pushing the monthly total to 12.81" breaking the old May record of 12.75" set in 1995. This also makes this May the 3rd wettest month for ANY month in KC's 131-year period of record!!— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019

After being closed due to storm debris being tossed onto runways, the Kansas City International Airport has reopened.

The debris was presumed to have come from the tornado damage in Linwood and Lawrence, Kansas.

The massive tornado that hit Lawrence and Linwood, Kan., late Tuesday afternoon virtually wiped out entire parts of these communities, leaving behind complete destruction of homes and buildings.