Elizabeth Shelly, 5, was last seen at her home at 2 a.m. Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Logan City Police Department

May 27 (UPI) -- Utah police said Sunday they were expanding the search for a 5-year-old girl who went missing over the weekend.

Elizabeth Shelley was last seen at her Logan home at 2 a.m. Saturday and was believed to be with her 21-year-old uncle and main suspect, Alex Whipple, the Logan City Police Department said.

However, police arrested Whipple that afternoon but he was "not being very cooperative, so we are still searching for Elizabeth," Logan police Capt. Tyson Budge said, Utah's Gephardt Daily reported.

Whipple was booked into the Cache County Jail on a warrant for violating probation as FBI and local law enforcement agencies worked through the night Sunday finishing search warrants and following leads.

Logan police said in an update on Facebook they were expanding their search consisting of over 200 people to the city of Hyrum, about 10 miles south of Logan, and asked residents to check surveillance videos, including smart doorbells, for the hours between 2 a.m and noon Saturday as well as search their property "for any suspicious items."

"We will work tirelessly through the night and more officers will replace us in the morning," Budge said. "We will not stop until we find Elizabeth. We will maintain hope for her safety and use everything in our power to locate her," Logan's The Herald Journal reported.

Budge said police were also refocusing the search to Shelley's home as Whipple had no access to transportation.

"At this point, all we can really hope for is to locate her and find her OK," he said. "The unfortunate thing is we have all the adults accounted for so the obvious conclusion is she's in a lot of danger."