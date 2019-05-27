Pence honors fallen in Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony

U.S. service members attend the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

93-year-old Edward Coyne, an original crew member of the USS Intrepid salutes during the playing of the national anthem. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

U.S. service members unfurl a 100-foot U.S. flag during the Memorial Day ceremonies at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York City on Monday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

A grave is decorated at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A man and child visit a grave at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brittany Jacobs and her son, Christian, visit the gravesite of Christopher Jacobs at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Mourners visit a gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in Arlington, Va., on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence honored fallen U.S. service members Monday during a Memorial Day Service at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

He laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, saying that for families of the fallen, "every day is Memorial Day."

Pence offered gratitude from President Donald Trump, who was on a diplomatic trip to Japan.

"To all of you here, and those looking on from afar, especially to the families of our fallen, we extend our deepest sympathies," Pence said. "And we also bring the deepest respect and gratitude of the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump."

The president and first lady Melania Trump planned to visit U.S. troops at JS Kaga and the USS Wasp in Japan on Tuesday morning.

They were scheduled to speak aboard the USS Wasp at 10 p.m. EDT Monday.