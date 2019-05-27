3 people injured, 1 critically as log ride malfunctions at California amusement park

One woman was taken to a local trauma center and was in critical condition after she was thrown from a log ride at California's Castle Park. Photo courtesy of City of Riverside Fire Department

May 27 (UPI) -- Three family members were hurt after a log ride malfunctioned at a California amusement park, officials said.

The City of Riverside Fire Department said the incident occurred at 4:36 p.m. Saturday at Castle Park in Riverside, about 53 miles east of Los Angeles.

The log flipped over resulting in an adult female being ejected from the ride, the fire department said in a press release.

Castle Park EMTs were removing an adult male and a child from the log ride when the fire department arrived, it said.

The three passengers were taken to a local area trauma center, where the adult female was in critical condition. The male was being treated for moderate injuries while the child only suffered minor injuries, the fire department said.

Castle Rock said the ride had experienced a mechanical failure concerning its water pump and the ride has since been closed.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved in the incident at Castle Park on May 25," the amusement park said in a statement. "Safety has always been our highest priority."

It said it would be conducting an investigation into the incident and that it will be "fully cooperating" with the California Department of Occupational Safety and Health, which has launched its own investigation into the accident.

"The ride will remain closed," it said.