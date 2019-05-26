May 26 (UPI) -- At least 10 people were injured by gunfire in a shooting outside of a New Jersey bar.

On Saturday morning, Trenton police spokesman Capt. Stephen Varn said at a news conferencee five men and five women were taken to hospitals, including one who was critically injured and two men that were taken into emergency surgery due to gunshot injuries.

Police said an 11th person at the scene was not injured by gunfire but sustained abrasions during the incident.

All of the victims were between the ages of 23 and 36 and were expected to survive, the Trentonian reported.

Authorities said at least two gunmen opened fire out of a dark-colored vehicle and struck a group of people outside of the bar.

The incident was captured on video, but no suspect descriptions were immediately released nor was a motive determined.

Police were working to determine if the shooting was the result of retaliation for gang rivalries or an act of road rage.

In June 2018, nearly 30 people were wounded and one man, a suspected gunman, was fatally shot by responding police officers at the Art All Night festival, NJ.com reported.