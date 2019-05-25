Michael John Wolfe, 52, faces two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping. Photos courtesy Salem Police Department

Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William Fretwell were reported missing on May 17, according to the Salem Police Department. Photo by Salem Police Department

May 25 (UPI) -- An Oregon man is being charged with murder in connection with the abduction of a mother and her 3-year-old son.

Michael John Wolfe, 52, faces two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping, according to the Salem Police Department. He was captured Friday by Salem Police at a doughnut shop in the Portland area. Wolfe remains in custody in Yamhill County, Ore., where he will be booked on those charges.

"We believe we have probable cause to charge for aggravated murder, but any evidence that comes forward as we continue this investigation could change those charges," said Treven Upkes, the public information officer with the Salem Police Department, during a press conference.

Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William Fretwell were reported missing on May 17, according to Salem police. They were last seen on May 13 in West Salem. Police so far have not found them.

Fretwell is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She stands about 5-foot-9 and is roughly 135 pounds, according to Salem police. William is also white with blonde hair and blue eyes, at about 3 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.

Police believe Wolfe is William's biological father based on court documents.

Police identified Wolfe as a person of interest on Thursday after releasing his name and photo as a person of interest.

"When doing investigations as serious as this, we work towards the worst possible scenario and continue to hope for the best," Upkes said. "We're still looking for