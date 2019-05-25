Aldi on Saturday issued a recall for the Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at stores in 11 states after 17 people have fallen ill. Photo by Aldi

May 25 (UPI) -- Aldi grocer chain and Archer Daniels Midland food producer on Saturday issued a joint recall for the Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour sold at stores in 11 states after 17 people have fallen ill.

The recall follows a food alert sent out Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning that the product may contain E. coli. The agency performed lab tests to isolate the Baker's Corner All Purpose Flour as the cause of the outbreak.

Reports of the outbreak, which ranged from Dec. 11, 2018, to April 18, came from eight states and included three hospitalizations.

The German-based grocer says the flour, which is sold in 5-pound bags, should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund, according to a company statement. The CDC says to thoroughly wash any container that has come in contact with the flour.

The flour was sold in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating the potential contamination of other brands or shipments of flour.

The 5-pound bags of Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour, which are produced by Archer Daniels Midland's ADM Milling, have the UPC code 041498130404.

RELATED Tyson recalls nearly 12 million pounds of chicken strips

"The symptoms of E. coli infections vary among people but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. People usually get sick three to four days after swallowing the germ. Most people recover within a week. However, some people may develop a serious type of illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, which can result in kidney failure, stroke,and even death," according to a statement from the FDA.

This year, Aldi has recalled eight products, including for the Fisher-Price Rock 'n' Play Sleeper device has been linked to 32 infant deaths.