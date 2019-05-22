Redesigned $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman won't come out in 2020

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the redesigned $20 bill will come out in 2028. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday that the Trump administration delayed the planned redesign of the $20 bill, which was expected to prominently feature anti-slavery crusader Harriet Tubman.

Speaking during a hearing held by the House Committee on Financial Services, Mnuchin said that although the new bill was expected to be unveiled in 2020, there would be an eight-year delay.

"The primary reason we have looked at redesigning the currency is for counterfeiting issues," he said. "Based upon this, the $20 bill will now not come out until 2028. The $10 bill and the $50 bill will come out with new features beforehand."

The Treasury Department, under former Secretary Jack Lew, announced in 2016 that Tubman would replace former President Andrew Jackson on the note. Tubman won a poll organized by the Women on 20s campaign, beating the likes of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, civil rights activist Rosa Parks and Cherokee Nation leader Wilma Mankiller.

President Donald Trump at the time said he would prefer to keep Jackson on the $20 bill and instead put Tubman on the $2 or another bill.

He said that although he thinks Tubman "is fantastic," putting her on the $20 is "pure political correctness," during an interview on NBC's Today Show.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who questioned Mnuchin during Wednesday's hearing, said she favored adding women to U.S. currency to reflect their place in history.

"People other than white men built this country," she said in a tweet. "And Sec Mnuchin agrees, yet he refuses to update our currency."