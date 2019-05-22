House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been under pressure to introduce impeachment proceedings against the president. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will meet privately Wednesday with House Democrats as pressure from the party increases to introduce impeachment action for President Donald Trump.

Pro-impeachment Democrats are reacting to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, which detailed several episodes in which Trump may have obstructed justice in trying to disrupt the Justice Department inquiry. Some have argued that failing to move forward with proceedings could weaken congressional powers.

Pelosi scheduled the meeting late Tuesday amid growing pressure from members of the party to do something.

The meeting comes a day after former White House counsel Don McGahn did not appear before the House judiciary committee, as directed by Trump, to answer questions about the Mueller investigation. Attorney General William Barr also failed to appear before the committee this month on similar advice from the White House.

Rep. Mark Pocan, co-chairman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said the stonewalling "only enhances the president's appearance of guilt" and "has pushed Congress to a point where we must start an impeachment inquiry."

The issue drew several tweets from the president Wednesday.

"Without the ILLEGAL Witch Hunt, my poll numbers, especially because of our historically 'great' economy, would be at 65%. Too bad! The greatest Hoax in American History," Trump wrote.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the two-year Justice Department investigation and claimed the Mueller report brought vindication, a belief he reiterated Wednesday.

"Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding," he added. "Now they say impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they 'fish!'

"After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt, the Democrats don't like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!"

RELATED At least eight arrested during impeachment protests on Capitol Hill

"PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!" he wrote in another.

Some Democrats fear that going ahead with impeachment actions could sow discord within the party, which could be harmful in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election. More than 20 Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and 2016 contender Bernie Sanders, are vying for the party nomination to take on Trump next year.

When asked if she's under increased pressure to go after Trump, Pelosi said, "No. We don't have division."

"It's time to start an impeachment inquiry," Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon said.

Congressional Democrats had been scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday.

"I see some of what the president is doing as a briar patch strategy," said longtime Trump associate Michael Caputo. "I am not the only one who thinks that impeachment would be a disaster for the Democrats."

Republican strategist Ron Bonjean warns Democrats the Republican-led effort to oust President Bill Clinton in 1998 had unintended consequences for the GOP.

"I lived through the Clinton impeachment, and I worked for a moderate Republican who was on the fence about whether he was going to vote to impeach the president," Bonjean said. "A lot of embarrassing information came out -- the blue dress with the stain -- and what largely happened was that it hurt Republicans, and we almost lost the House of Representatives because of it."

Doug Heye, former communications director for the Republican National Committee, said Pelosi is smart to be hesitant.

"If you want to have a winning message to a larger group of voters, impeachment is not the way to do it," Heye said. Such an effort "would give Trump a real opportunity to present himself as a victim, to say to voters, 'Since the day I started, they've been out to destroy me.'"

A poll last month showed nearly 50 percent of respondents believed Congress should not begin impeachment hearings against Trump; 17 percent favored the action. More than a third favored continuing to investigate Trump without impeachment hearings.