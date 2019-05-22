Parade of Ships kicks off Fleet Week in New York

The logo for the New York Football Giants is painted on a ramp below deck of the USS New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Women of the United States Navy cross the West Side Highway before the New York Foreign Press Center holds local tour of the USS New York to mark Fleet Week in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A mural to commemorate 9/11 on a ship docked in New York City during the annual Fleet Week event. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The USS New York is docked at Pier 88 in Manhattan during the annual Fleet Week event in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- More than a dozen ships paraded through the Hudson River on Wednesday for the start of the U.S. Armed Forces' annual Fleet Week.

The 31st annual installment of the weeklong event highlighting the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard kicked off with the Parade of Ships, which saw vessels travel from Battery Park to the George Washington Bridge.

"It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsman as well as witness first hand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services," the event's webpage stated.

Wednesday's event featured 11 U.S. maritime forces ships including the USS New York and the guided missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham as well as two Canadian navy ships.

Attendees will be able to view the ships in various locations throughout New York during the week.

Other events include Navy Band concerts at South Street Seaport and Washington Square Park, and a group photo on the red steps in Times Square.