California woman leads police on high-speed RV chase

May 22 (UPI) -- Police in California arrested a woman who led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen RV.

The California Highway Patrol identified the suspect as Julie Ann Rainbird, 52, after tracking her through the San Fernando Valley in a chase that began at around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Rainbird was accused of leading police on a chase for about half an hour, during which she struck at least six other vehicles, causing damage to the RV including exposing the passenger side of the vehicle.

At one point during the chase, one of two dogs on the woman's lap jumped out of the RV through the damaged front windshield and ran away as she continued to drive away from authorities, police said. The chase came to an end when she struck a car in the neighborhood of Tarzana and attempted to flee on foot, as the second dog followed after her.

Officers managed to apprehend the woman as she allegedly attempted to hop a gate in front of one of the nearby homes.

A man in one of the vehicles that was struck was transported to the hospital with what the CHP described as serious injuries.

Rainbird also sustained minor injuries during the chase, the agency said.

Los Angeles Animal Services said one of the dogs was taken to an emergency clinic and the other was taken to an animal shelter.

Investigators learned of the stolen RV after a woman reported her identity stolen and the Simi Valley Police department said the woman's ID was used to purchase a motorcycle.

Rainbird was detained on $100,000 bail for possible evasion, hit-and-run and assault charges in the chase.