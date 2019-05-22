2 dead in plane crash near Indianapolis airport

May 22 (UPI) -- Two people died in a plane crash in Indiana on Wednesday near the Indianapolis Regional Airport, law enforcement officials said.

Indiana State Police said the plane crashed northeast of the airport shortly after it took off around 12:30 p.m. Both people aboard the aircraft died, Indiana news station WXIN reported.

"We can confirm that there was an aircraft incident that did occur near the Indianapolis Regional Airport today near Mt. Comfort, Ind.," the Indianapolis Airport Authority said. "There were two souls on board. There are no survivors."

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine told the Indianapolis Star that authorities were investigating what caused the twin-engine, propeller-driven plane to crash.

"The investigation will continue as to how this happened and why this happened, but right now our priority and our preliminary goal is to make notification to the family of the deceased," he said.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams said the investigation was still in its early stages and the plane will be moved to a more secure location for a thorough examination.

A preliminary report will be released in 10 days, but the cause of the crash will likely not be determined for at least a year.