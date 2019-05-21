Matt Bevin, Andy Beshear to face off in Kentucky gubernatorial election

May 21 (UPI) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear are set to face off in the state's gubernatorial election in November after winning their primaries Tuesday.

Both candidates emerged from tight races on Tuesday night as Bevin won the Republican primary with 52.4 percent of the vote, edging out state Rep. Robert Goferth who won 39 percent, while Beshear earned 37 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary to defeat Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen, who each received nearly 30 percent of the vote.

Bevin, who clashed with Beshear over a lawsuit the attorney general filed over a pension measure that sparked statewide teacher protests, framed the general election as a battle of opposing ideas.

"It's going to be a remarkably stark contrast between the two tickets -- conservative vs. liberal, black and white, night and day," said Bevin.

In addition to introducing the pension plan and opposing the teacher's strike, Bevin received pushback for attempting to introduce rules for the state's Medicaid program requiring "able-bodied" adults to work, go to school or volunteer to receive benefits, which were blocked by a federal judge.

During his campaign, Beshear touted victories blocking Bevin's pension reform plan and cuts to the state's colleges and universities.

Beshear, whose father preceded Bevin as the state's governor, noted Bevin struggled to earn a decisive win in the Republican primary, despite receiving backing from President Donald Trump.

"Tonight we not only won this primary, we did something we're going to do in November, we got more raw votes than Matt Bevin," he said.