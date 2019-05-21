Border Patrol agents detain a group of migrants 500 yards from the Mexican border in Hidalgo, Texas, on January 26, File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Federal lawmakers are asking Congress and the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security for an investigation into the deaths of migrant children on the U.S.-Mexico border -- one day after officials said a fifth child has died there over the last six months.

The 38-member Congressional Hispanic Caucus the Trump administration has been "neglectful," "unprepared" and "too often uncaring" about the deaths.

"Five children dead in six months," the caucus tweeted Monday. "Investigate these tragedies. We must hold the government accountable. No child should die in U.S. custody."

Monday, authorities said 16-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez was found unresponsive by agents at the U.S. Border Patrol's Weslaco Station in Texas. He was detained by agents a week ago for crossing the border near Hidalgo, Texas. Authorities said it's the third minor migrant to die in U.S. custody in less than a month. The boy's death follows two others in December and January.

Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif. said he wants answers.

"These tragedies are preventable, and they must end," said Ruiz, chair of the caucus' Healthcare and Mental Health Task Force. "That is why I am demanding answers ... on the circumstances that led to the deaths of two 16-year-old minors and a toddler in the last three weeks alone."

Caucus chair Rep. Joaquin Castro, whose twin brother Julian is running for president, said the deaths have "broken the trust" of the public.

"This administration has worsened our broken immigration system," Castro said. "We must hold this administration accountable for the chaos and humanitarian crisis they have helped create."

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, another caucus member, agrees.

"The surging body count of children that have died in the custody of this administration is heartbreaking, infuriating, and must stop," Menendez tweeted.